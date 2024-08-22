WATCH LIVE

Woman injured by gunfire during Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field files lawsuit

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, August 22, 2024 11:26PM
Woman injured by gunfire during Chicago White Sox game files lawsuit
The Chicago White Sox are now facing a lawsuit after two women hurt in a shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field in August 2023.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox and the owners of Guarantee Rate Field are facing a lawsuit over a shooting at the ballpark last year.

Almost one year since people attending a White Sox game were hit by gunfire, one of the victims is filing a lawsuit.

Two women in the ballpark stands were hurt in the incident in August 2023. Video from that day shows the reaction as the two women realized they had been shot.

An unidentified woman filed a lawsuit Thursday, seeking damages in excess of $50,000 dollars.

It is still not know who fired the shots, and the exact circumstances on how the shooting occurred and if the bullets came from inside or outside have also still not been determined.

ABC7 reached out to the White Sox for comment and a spokesperson said the team does not comment on any pending litigation.

No further information was immediately available.

