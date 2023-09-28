White Sox stadium shooting victim breaks silence, speaks exclusively with ABC7

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who was shot in the leg at a Chicago White Sox game nearly five weeks ago has broken her silence, speaking exclusively with ABC7.

NOTE: The video above is ABC7's 24/7 news livestream

The victim, who has chosen to remain anonymous, spoke about her injuries and addressed the speculation that she accidentally shot herself.

"It started off as a great night," she said. "I was looking forward to not only a baseball game, but a concert that evening with family and friends."

However, everything changed in an instant during the fourth inning as she was sitting in the left field bleachers during the August 25 game.

"I heard a loud pop," the victim said. "I felt an impact on my leg, and I looked down and I did not see anything. I thought somebody, you know, in the crowd had thrown a beer can or thrown something, bottled water or something, and there was nothing there."

But then, someone nearby noticed a lot of blood, and she looked down and saw her right leg was bleeding.

READ MORE: 2 White Sox shooting victims were Chicago Public Schools teachers; other victim denies she had gun

"It wasn't until a couple moments later that somebody mentioned that there was a bullet found a couple of rolls down," she said. "And at that moment was when I realized I had been shot. I panicked. I completely went into panic mode, knowing that there was a bullet fired nearby us."

The woman shared a picture that was taken at the hospital showing where the bullet entered her right calf. It first grazed her thigh. An X-ray image showed the bullet embedded in her leg just above the ankle.

She agreed to do an interview with ABC7 to address the speculation that she was to blame for the shooting.

The woman said she absolutely did not sneak a gun into the ballpark, which was a rumored narrative. She also said she has never even owned a firearm, although she does have a FOID card.

The victim said she has been fully cooperating with police, but the last time they contacted her was the day after the shooting.

She has retained an attorney who has consulted with a firearms expert and the doctors who treated her that night.

"The evidence that we have, both of the injuries and of the X-ray demonstrating the position of the slug in her leg tell us that she did not shoot herself," her attorney John Malm said.

READ MORE: Shooting at White Sox game likely involved gun fired inside park

Police, who initially believed the shot was fired inside the ballpark, are now considering that it may have come from outside.

"I would obviously like answers," the victim said. "I would like to know what happened that night."

She said she's trying to be patient just like everyone else who have been closely following the story.