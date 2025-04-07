Woman, 26, critically wounded in West Side shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded in a shooting on the West Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at bout 1:13 a.m. in the 4800-block of West Polk Street.

Police said the woman was found outside with two gunshot wounds to the back and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The victim was not able to speak with police and no one is in custody, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.

