Woman, 28, wounded in Lawndale shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 9:23 p.m. in the 3800-block of West Polk Street.

Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she heard shots and felt pain.

The woman was wounded in the head and fell to the ground, police said. She was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

No one is un custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

