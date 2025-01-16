24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman, 36, critically wounded in NW Side shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 16, 2025 12:50PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 36-year-old woman was critically wounded on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 4:50 a.m. in the 5800-block of West Newport Avenue.

The woman was shot in the chest and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported. Area Five detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are speaking to a person of interest, police said.

