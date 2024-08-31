CCL holder fires back at gunman after woman fatally shot on South Side porch, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman, 49, was shot and killed outside of a home in the city's West Pullman Neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Police said this happened Friday night at around 9:33 p.m. in the 11800-blk of S. Indiana.

The woman and a 38-year-old man with a Concealed Carry License were sitting on a porch when someone drove by in a dark colored SUV and opened fire, police said.

The CCL holder fired back as the male suspect sped away, police said.

The woman was sustained a gunshot wound to the face and arm. First responders rushed her to Roseland hospital where she died, CPD said. The CCL holder was not hit.

Street Pastor Donovan Price responded to the scene. He said he hopes this is not a sign of what's to come this weekend.

"Hopefully this won't be the start of a violent Labor Day weekend," said Donovan. "People are out trying to enjoy themselves and unfortunately gunshots erupted and a young lady is dead."

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.