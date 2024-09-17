Woman shot to death inside Washington Heights home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot and killed on the city's South Sde on Tuesday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The shooting happened near 101st Street and Aberdeen Street in Washington Heights neighborhood.

Around 4:31 a.m. police said someone outside the house started shooting.

At least one of the bullets hit a37-year-old woman in the chest who was inside a house. The woman died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. No one was arrested.

Chicago police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood