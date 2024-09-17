WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman shot to death inside Washington Heights home, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, September 17, 2024 11:51AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot and killed on the city's South Sde on Tuesday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened near 101st Street and Aberdeen Street in Washington Heights neighborhood.

Around 4:31 a.m. police said someone outside the house started shooting.

At least one of the bullets hit a37-year-old woman in the chest who was inside a house. The woman died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. No one was arrested.

Chicago police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW