Chicago man charged with murder in fatal Washington Heights shooting, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is now charged in the shooting that killed a woman inside a home on Chicago's Far South Side Tuesday.
Please note: The above video is from a previous report
The shooting happened in the city's Washington Heights neighborhood around 4:31 a.m. near 101st and Aberdeen streets.
At least one of the bullets hit a37-year-old woman in the chest who was inside a house. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died.
No other injuries were reported.
Ismael Williams, 38, is now charged with one count of first-degree murder for her death. He has been arrested and is due in court Thursday.
