Chicago man charged with murder in fatal Washington Heights shooting, CPD says

A woman was shot to death while inside a house in Washington Heights on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

A woman was shot to death while inside a house in Washington Heights on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

A woman was shot to death while inside a house in Washington Heights on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

A woman was shot to death while inside a house in Washington Heights on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is now charged in the shooting that killed a woman inside a home on Chicago's Far South Side Tuesday.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

The shooting happened in the city's Washington Heights neighborhood around 4:31 a.m. near 101st and Aberdeen streets.

At least one of the bullets hit a37-year-old woman in the chest who was inside a house. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

No other injuries were reported.

Ismael Williams, 38, is now charged with one count of first-degree murder for her death. He has been arrested and is due in court Thursday.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood