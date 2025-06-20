7 wounded in separate Chicago overnight shootings, police say

Chicago police said at least seven people were wounded in shootings across the Chicago area from 11 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning.

Chicago police said at least seven people were wounded in shootings across the Chicago area from 11 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning.

Chicago police said at least seven people were wounded in shootings across the Chicago area from 11 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning.

Chicago police said at least seven people were wounded in shootings across the Chicago area from 11 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least seven people were wounded in shootings across the Chicago area from 11 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The first shooting occurred at about 11:27 p.m. in the 500-block of West Hobbie Street.

Police said an 18-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk with a group of friends when an unknown male suspect fired shots and hit the victim I the back and arm.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and police are speaking with a person of interest, police said.

The second shooting occurred at about 1:43 a.m. in the 6700-block of South Parnell Avenue.

Police said a 29-year-old man was in an apartment trying to break up a fight between two women when a male suspect took out a handgun and shot the man in the shoulder.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody, police said.

The third shooting occurred at about 2:05 a.m. in the 6800-block of South Winchester Avenue.

Police said a 56-year-old woman was standing in the street with a group of people when an unknown suspect approached and fired shots.

The woman was wounded in the right calf and transported to advocate Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody.

The fourth shooting took place at about 2:15 a.m. in the 200-block of West 63rd Street.

Police said a 37-year-old man was in a vehicle parked at a gas station when three male suspects armed with handguns approached.

The suspects fired at the victim, hitting him in the back and elbow before they fled the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.

Two victims were wounded in the fifth shooting, which took place at about 2:52 a.m. in the 300-block of South Campbell Avenue.

Police said two men, ages 29 and 33, were in a yard when they heard gunshots and felt pain.

The 29-year-old was shot in the right foot and the 33-year-old was shot in the leg and both self-transported to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

Further details on the shooting were not available and no one is in custody, police said. The suspects are not in custody.

The sixth shooting took place at about 3:13 a.m. in the 2000-block of South Wabash Avenue.

Police said four male suspects were breaking into the vehicle of a 27-year-old man who approached the confront the victims.

The suspects shot the victim before fleeing the scene, police said. The victim was wounded in the back and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

