ShowPlace ICON Theatre at South Loop's Roosevelt Collection Shops abruptly closes after 15 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A movie theater in the South Loop has abruptly closed after 15 years.

The ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen at Roosevelt Collection Shops near Clark and Roosevelt had its final screenings on Sunday night.

CBRE property management said it was one of the best-performing theaters in Chicago, but its parent company stopped all operations across the country.

They say they are actively looking for potential new theater partners.

ShowPlace ICON Theatre opened in 2009.