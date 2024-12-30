Chicago Skyway toll increase starts on January 1, 2025

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Driving on the Chicago Skyway toll road will cost you a little bit more starting on New Year's Day 2025.

The skyway is increasing the toll rates for all categories of vehicles in the new year.

The toll for a two-axel vehicle will rise from $7.20 to $7.80 on peak and off-peak times alike.

The tolls are increasing as follows: