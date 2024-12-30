24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago Skyway toll increase starts on January 1, 2025

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 30, 2024 7:26PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Driving on the Chicago Skyway toll road will cost you a little bit more starting on New Year's Day 2025.

The skyway is increasing the toll rates for all categories of vehicles in the new year.

The toll for a two-axel vehicle will rise from $7.20 to $7.80 on peak and off-peak times alike.

The tolls are increasing as follows:

  • Two axels: From $7.20 to $7.80 in peak (4 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and off-peak times (8 p.m. to 4 a.m.)

  • Three axels: From $25.40 to $27.20 in peak times, from $18.20 to $19.50 in off-peak times

  • Four axels: From $33.90 to $36.30 in peak times, from $24.20 to $25.90 in off-peak times

  • Five axels: From $42.50 to $45.40 in peak times, from $30.30 to $32.40 in off-peak times

  • Six axels: From $50.80 to $54.40 in peak times, from $36.30 to $38.90 in off-peak times

  • Seven or more axels: From $59.20 to $63.50 in peak times, from $42.30 to $45.40 in off-peak times

