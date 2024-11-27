Millions expected to hit the roads, Chicago airports ahead of Thanksgiving | See best travel times

The American Airlines hub will operate nearly 400 departures daily from O'Hare this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Thanksgiving just one day away AAA expects Wednesday to be the busiest day on the roads.

The Illinois Tollway expects about 2 million drivers to use its tollway system Wednesday alone.

The best time to leave is before 10 a.m.

Airports will be packed again with holiday travelers.

TSA expects to screen 18.3 million people during the holiday travel period. That's about 6% more travelers than last year.

TSA reminds all travelers to head to the airport early.

