18-year-old man stabbed inside store in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed and injured while he was inside of a store Friday evening in downtown Chicago.

The stabbing happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North State Street in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was inside a store at the location was he was in verbal fight with a group of offenders, police said.

The fight turned physical when one person stabbed the victim in the back with a knife, CPD said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

The offenders fled the scene, and no arrests have been made, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

