CTA bus stabbing: Fight on bus outside Sox park injures 2, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured during a fight on a CTA bus outside White Sox Park Friday morning, Chicago police and the CTA said.

A 35-year-old man was in a verbal altercation that turned into a fistfight on a southbound No. 35 bus at 35th Street and South Wentworth Avenue just after 10:10 a.m., CPD said.

At some point, one of the three suspects with whom he was fighting pulled out a sharp instrument, and stabbed the man, police said.

Chicago police responded to the area outside Guaranteed Rate Field in Bridgeport, and placed a tourniquet on the man.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

One of the suspects was taken to a local hospital for a cut to his hand, as well, according to police.

Three suspects were taken into custody, and charges are pending, CPD said.

Area 1 Detectives are investigating.

