Chicago starts Smart Streets program to clear bike, bus lanes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago rolls out a new initiative to keep bike and bus lanes clear and safe.

The two-year pilot program called Smart Streets will run from Lake Michigan to Ashland and from North Avenue to Roosevelt Road.

The goal is to put a stop to illegal parking and behavior that endangers users in bus and bike lanes. The program also aims to improve transit service and reduce congestion.

For the next 30-days, vehicles blocking lanes will receive a warning by mail and after that subsequent violations will result in fines.

