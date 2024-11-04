24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago starts Smart Streets program to clear bike, bus lanes

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, November 4, 2024 1:21PM
City starts Smart Streets program to clear bike, bus lanes
City starts Smart Streets program to clear bike, bus lanesThe city of Chicago rolls out a new initiative called Smart Streets to keep bike and bus lanes clear and safe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago rolls out a new initiative to keep bike and bus lanes clear and safe.

The two-year pilot program called Smart Streets will run from Lake Michigan to Ashland and from North Avenue to Roosevelt Road.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The goal is to put a stop to illegal parking and behavior that endangers users in bus and bike lanes. The program also aims to improve transit service and reduce congestion.

SEE ALSO: CTA increasing train trips by 20 percent for fall schedule

For the next 30-days, vehicles blocking lanes will receive a warning by mail and after that subsequent violations will result in fines.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW