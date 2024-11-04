CTA increasing train trips by 20 percent for fall schedule

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is adding more service to all eight of its rail lines.

It's part of the CTA's new fall schedule.

This will add more than 1,200 weekly rail trips, a 20-percent increase from the spring schedule.

The CTA hopes to return service to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.

The CTA said they expect to hit a goal set for this year to train twice the number of rail operators compared to last year.

