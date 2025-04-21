Video shows cars drag racing, drifting in Lakeview street takeover

Video showed cars drag racing and drifting during a Chicago street takeover early Sunday near Ashland Avenue and West Diversey Parkway in Lakeview.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a demand for action after a street takeover on Chicago's North Side.

Cellphone video captured the chaotic scene early Sunday morning at Ashland Avenue and West Diversey Parkway in Lakeview.

At daylight, the skid marks left behind could be seen.

ABC7 received a number of complaints from people in the neighborhood.

One resident shared a video showing cars doing donuts as fireworks went off.

Another neighbor named Tyler told ABC7 he wants Mayor Brandon Johnson to crack down on the activity.

"I think he's too lenient," Tyler said. "I think he needs to start being more aggressive with what's going on. I think he needs to add more police to the city, have them start doing something instead of just doing what they can, and I think they need to start nipping it and actually holding people accountable for their actions."

The video showed police responding to the scene, sending people running. However, the Chicago Police Department told ABC7 they have no information about the incident.