Chicago student launches nonprofit to mentor and empower city's youth

Jaqueza Thomas' nonprofit, Chicago Emerging Stars, will host a Back-to-School Bash at Cole Park in August.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A student from Chicago's South Side is working hard to fulfill a childhood dream to help others.

Jaqueza Thomas is the founder of Chicago Emerging Stars.

The new nonprofit is challenging the negative narratives placed on Chicago's marginalized youth. Through outreach and mentorship, Chicago Emerging Stars hopes to help young people thrive, no matter their background.

On Saturday, Aug. 16, the organization will host a Back-to-School Bash to give young students the tools they need for the new school year.

The event will be at Cole (Nat King) Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guest can stop by for free school supplies, epic live music, delicious food, and unforgettable surprises.

Tickets are free and can be reserved here.

Fundraising to support the Back-to-School Bash is currently open. If you would like to donate, visit www.chicagoemergingstars.org/donate.