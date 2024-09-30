Chicago Teachers Union holds 'walk-in' as COVID-era school relief funds expire

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Teachers Union held what they call a "walk-in" on Monday morning.

The union is pushing for more funding in its new contract.

Teachers at schools across the city took part in the "walk-in" with CTU President Stacy Davis Gates.

The group spoke outside Mollison Elementary School in Bronzeville.

Organizers said the school has the highest vacancy rate in the city and has been on the "closure list" twice.

CTU added that COVID funds are set to runout on Monday causing some of the budget shortfalls.

The final $122 billion phase of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund (ESSER), a part of the ARP law signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, was distributed to state and local education agencies to reopen schools and promote physical health, safety and mental health and well-being.

In total, that funding and two prior installments of ESSER during the 2020 pandemic is roughly $190 billion.

The district is facing a $500 million shortfall.

ABC News contributed to this report.