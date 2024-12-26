24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Pedestrian killed in Kennedy Expy. crash on Northwest Side, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, December 26, 2024 12:37PM
2 hurt in crash on Kennedy Expressway: ISP
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Kennedy Expressway on Christmas, ISP said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed, and another person was hurt after a crash on the Kennedy Expressway on Wednesday, according to officials.

The crash happened at about 5:43 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-90 near Canfield Avenue in the city's Oriole Park neighborhood, ISP said.

State police said a man walked onto the left lane of traffic and was struck by a vehicle. Debris from the crash struck another car.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, including the pedestrian.

The pedestrain died at the hospital, ISP said. Their identity has not been released.

Three southbound lanes had to close during the investigation. All lanes reopened shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

No other details have been released.

