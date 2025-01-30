2 killed in separate crashes on I-57 near Markham, Illinois State Police say

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- At least two people died in two separate crashes on I-57 in Chicago's south suburbs, Illinois State Police said.
The first crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-57 just south of 159th Street at about 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday night, ISP said.
Two cars were involved in the crash. ISP said at least one person died. No information regarding the victim was released.
Northbound lanes of I-57 were closed through the night until 4:40 a.m.
The second deadly crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-57 at 159th Street early Thursday.
ISP said the crash happened at about 1:35 a.m.
Three cars were involved in the crash, which officials said involved at least one fatality. No information regarding the victim was released.
Southbound lanes were closed but reopened at about 5:27 a.m.
All lanes of I-57 have reopened in both directions.