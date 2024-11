Eisenhower Expy. reopens after shooting near Elmhurst, ISP says | LIVE

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- The Eisenhower Expressway was shut down due to police activity in the west suburbs on Wednesday.

The westbound lanes of I-290 were shut down near Lake Street due to a reported shooting, according to Illinois State Police.

I-290 was shut down due to police activity in the west suburbs on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at about 6:46 a.m. A vehicle was struck by gun fire.

ISP said no injuries were reported.

As of 9 a.m. all lanes were reopened.

Traffic was backed up for a couple of miles as investigators searched for evidence.