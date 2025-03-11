IDOT to begin final phase of Kennedy Expy. construction, closures to begin next week

Stage 3 is scheduled to begin the morning of March 18th, IDOT said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- IDOT announced a start date on the final phase of the Kennedy Expressway construction project.

Stage 3 will target the outbound side of the I-90/94 from the Edens Expressway junction to Ohio Street.

On March 18, the reversible express lanes will only be open in the outbound direction, with two mainline outbound lanes closed at a time.

IDOT said during the first stage of construction, the reversible mid-gate entrance and exit will be closed.

This means drivers who enter the express lanes will not be able to exit until they reach the Edens Expressway at Foster Avenue.

Drivers going to O'Hare from downtown Chicago must stay on the mainline Kennedy and not the express lanes, IDOT said.

IDOT expects to wrap up the entire project by Thanksgiving 2025.

Starting this week, there will be multiple overnight lane closures on the outbound Kennedy and the reversible lanes, between Ohio Street and Montrose Avenue, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.