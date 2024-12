Car seriously damaged after crash on Stevenson Expressway on SW Side, video shows

The crash happened of the Stevenson Expressway at Damen Avenue, video shows.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- First responders were on the scene of a single-car crash on the city's Southwest Side, video shows.

The car was seen with serious damage after it crashed into a pole off the Stevenson Expressway at Damen Avenue near McKinley Park.

ABC7 learned the driver was hurt, however the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Illinois State Police has yet to release any information.

It is unknown if any citations were issued and if any other people were involved in the overnight crash.