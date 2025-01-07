Driver dies after crashing into wall on I-94 Edens Expy. in north suburbs, ISP says

The crash happened at about 7:11 a.m. on the outbound lanes of I-94 Edens Expressway just north of Winnetka Road, ISP said.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A person died after crashing into a concrete barrier in the north suburbs on Tuesday, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver crashed into a concrete wall and was rushed to the hospital where they later died.

No other vehicles were involved.

ISP did not release any further information.

Crews were blocking the left lane of traffic as the investigation continued.

