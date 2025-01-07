24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Driver dies after crashing into wall on I-94 Edens Expy. in north suburbs, ISP says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 7, 2025 3:08PM
The crash happened at about 7:11 a.m. on the outbound lanes of I-94 Edens Expressway just north of Winnetka Road, ISP said.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A person died after crashing into a concrete barrier in the north suburbs on Tuesday, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened at about 7:11 a.m. on the outbound lanes of I-94 Edens Expressway just north of Winnetka Road, ISP said.

The driver crashed into a concrete wall and was rushed to the hospital where they later died.

No other vehicles were involved.

ISP did not release any further information.

Crews were blocking the left lane of traffic as the investigation continued.

