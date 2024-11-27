24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago fire paramedics injured in ambulance crash in McKinley Park, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 27, 2024 11:20AM
The crash happened at about 9:09 p.m. at the intersection of 35th and Leavitt Street, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people are recovering following a crash involving a Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

The ambulance was traveling westbound with lights and sirens on 35th Street when it crashed with a red SUV travelling northbound on Leavitt.

Two people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

Two paramedics were also taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Video shows the SUV flipped over after the crash.

No other information was available.

