Crash closes OB lanes of Stevenson Expressway on SW Side, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All lanes of the outbound Stevenson Expressway have been shut down on the Southwest Side after a crash Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

All outbound lanes of I-55 are blocked at Damen Avenue, police said.

The crash involves critical injuries, police said.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.