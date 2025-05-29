Kennedy express lane access from downtown to O'Hare set to reopen this weekend: IDOT

Express lane access on the Kennedy is set to reopen this weekend.

Express lane access on the Kennedy is set to reopen this weekend.

Express lane access on the Kennedy is set to reopen this weekend.

Express lane access on the Kennedy is set to reopen this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Express lane access on the Kennedy is set to reopen this weekend.

That's a month ahead of schedule.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said Thursday that a stage change is set to begin Saturday night.

The new configuration will allow traffic leaving downtown to use the express and local lanes to continue to Interstate 90 and O'Hare.

Express lane access to O'Hare has been closed since March.

The lanes and any ramps that were closed will reopen by 10 a.m. Sunday, when the new traffic pattern will be in place.

Additional ramp closures for varying durations will be required to complete the project, which remains on pace for an overall completion by Thanksgiving, IDOT said.