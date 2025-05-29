24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Kennedy express lane access from downtown to O'Hare set to reopen this weekend: IDOT

That's a month ahead of schedule.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 29, 2025 8:29PM
Kennedy express lane access to O'Hare set to reopen this weekend: IDOT
Express lane access on the Kennedy is set to reopen this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Express lane access on the Kennedy is set to reopen this weekend.

That's a month ahead of schedule.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The Illinois Department of Transportation said Thursday that a stage change is set to begin Saturday night.

The new configuration will allow traffic leaving downtown to use the express and local lanes to continue to Interstate 90 and O'Hare.

Express lane access to O'Hare has been closed since March.

The lanes and any ramps that were closed will reopen by 10 a.m. Sunday, when the new traffic pattern will be in place.

Additional ramp closures for varying durations will be required to complete the project, which remains on pace for an overall completion by Thanksgiving, IDOT said.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW