Driver crashes into CFD truck on Eisenhower Expy. near Lawndale, Illinois State Police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, January 19, 2025 5:13PM
Driver crashes into CFD truck on I-290
The crash happened on Saturday at about 4:04 a.m., ISP said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver slammed into a Chicago Fire Department engine on Saturday morning, Illinois State police said.

The crash happened at about 4:04 a.m. on the city's West Side on the eastbound lanes of I-290.

ISP said a car was driving the wrong way and ended up crashing and overturning on the CTA tracks near Kostner Avenue.

Two people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Emergency crews shutdown the Ike when a black Jeep crashed intro three vehicles and a Chicago fire truck, ISP said.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No Chicago firefighters were hurt.

