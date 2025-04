Chicago police activity shuts down traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Roosevelt | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police activity has shut down part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning.

All lanes in both directions are shut down on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Roosevelt Road.

It appeared police are investigating a crash in the norhtbound lanes.

Police have not released details on the cause of the disruption or how long the disruption will last.

