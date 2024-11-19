Man killed, 4 others hurt in crash in Gresham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed after a crash on the city's South Side on Tuesday, police said.

The crash happened at about 2:12 a.m. in the 7700-block of S. Vincennes Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood.

A white Chrysler 300 was heading southbound when it crashed into a pole, according to police.

Five people were inside the vehicle.

A man riding in the backseat died at the scene. He has not been identified by police.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, broke his femur and hip. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

An 18-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with multiple cuts; he is expected to be okay.

A 22-year-old man was also taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries; he is also expected to be okay.

A fifth male passenger had a broken femur and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No other vehicles were involved.

Chicago police said charges were pending.

