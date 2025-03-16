Motorcyclist killed in Stevenson Expressway crash ID'd by medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A motorcyclist has been identified as the man killed in a crash on the Stevenson Expressway on the Southwest Side Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the outbound lanes near Damen Avenue at about 1:55 a.m, Illinois State Police said.

Police said a motorcycle is believed to have stopped in the middle lane and the driver got off when a sedan struck the motorcycle and the driver.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said.

He was identified as Adduin J. Gonzalez, 26, the medical examiner said.

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene.

The outbound lanes of I-55 were closed as police investigated before reopening shortly before 6 a.m.

