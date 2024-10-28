Outbound Kennedy Expy. exit ramp to Ohio will be closed this week, IDOT says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A downtown closure will likely cause some headaches this week for downtown commuters.

The outbound Kennedy Expressway exit ramp to Ohio Street will be closed this week, IDOT said.

This comes as construction on I-90/94, and the closure will help keep workers safe.

IDOT suggested commuters detour by exiting at Augusta or by using one of the downtown exit ramps.

