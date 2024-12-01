Pedestrian struck, killed on Edens Expy.; northbound lanes shut down, ISP says

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- All northbound lanes of I-94 were shut down in the north suburbs after a deadly crash on Sunday.

The crash happened at about 6:23 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the Edens Expy. at Toughy Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

Police said two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the crash.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

I-94 northbound was closed with traffic diverted onto Peterson Street as of 7:55 a.m.

ISP did not provide more details regarding the crash.

The highway closure comes as thousands are expected to travel after the Thanksgiving weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times