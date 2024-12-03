Rollover crash shuts down soutbound lanes of I-57 in south suburbs | Chopper 7 over scene

A rollover crash shut down I-57 in the south suburbs Tuesday.

A rollover crash shut down I-57 in the south suburbs Tuesday.

A rollover crash shut down I-57 in the south suburbs Tuesday.

A rollover crash shut down I-57 in the south suburbs Tuesday.

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- The southbound lanes of I-57 were shut down in the south suburbs on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-57 south of 127th Street just south of Calumet Park.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Video shows as one of the cars rolled over onto the second car.

So far, minor injuries have been reported.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times

It is unknown how long the expressway will be closed due to the crash.

At about 6:20 a.m. police opened up the shoulder to allow some traffic to drive through.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off I-57 at 127th Street.

Delays were also reported on the northbound lanes of I-57.

This is a developing story.