Rollover crash shuts down soutbound lanes of I-57 in south suburbs | Chopper 7 over scene

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- The southbound lanes of I-57 were shut down in the south suburbs on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on I-57 south of 127th Street just south of Calumet Park.
Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Video shows as one of the cars rolled over onto the second car.
So far, minor injuries have been reported.
It is unknown how long the expressway will be closed due to the crash.
At about 6:20 a.m. police opened up the shoulder to allow some traffic to drive through.
Southbound traffic is being diverted off I-57 at 127th Street.
Delays were also reported on the northbound lanes of I-57.
This is a developing story.