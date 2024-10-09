Vehicle stuck in embankment after rollover crash in West Chesterfield | VIDEO

Chopper 7 was over the scene on Wednesday morning as police worked to tow the car out.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash on the city's South Side caused a closure during Wednesday rush hour.

The rollover crash happened near State Street and 93rd Street just off the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6:55 a.m. in West Chesterfield.

Video shows the crashed vehicle in an embankment. It appeared as if the car crashed into a light pole and fell into the grass area.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene, and it appeared that no passengers were found.

Chicago police have not released any information.

