WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Vehicle stuck in embankment after rollover crash in West Chesterfield | VIDEO

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Wednesday, October 9, 2024 12:11PM
Rollover crash causes State Street closures on South Side
Chopper 7 was over the scene on Wednesday morning as police worked to tow the car out.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash on the city's South Side caused a closure during Wednesday rush hour.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The rollover crash happened near State Street and 93rd Street just off the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6:55 a.m. in West Chesterfield.

Video shows the crashed vehicle in an embankment. It appeared as if the car crashed into a light pole and fell into the grass area.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene, and it appeared that no passengers were found.

Chicago police have not released any information.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW