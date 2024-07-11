Semi rollover causes massive inbound traffic delays on Eisenhower, ISP says

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi rollover caused massive traffic delays on the Eisenhower Thursday morning.

The crash happened on I-290 eastbound under I-294 in the west suburbs around 5:20 a.m.

Chopper 7 was over the crash, showing a semi rolled over on its side.

Illinois State Police said a shift in the load caused the semi to rollover. The semi was carrying over 65,000 pounds of scrap metal, ISP said.

Around 8:20 a.m. all lanes were closed for cleanup and recovery.

Traffic was being diverted off the expressway at West St. Charles Road.

Traffic was seen backed up for miles as crews worked to pick up what was left on the site of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.

