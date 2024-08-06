Crash on IB Kennedy Expressway near Montrose leaves massive delays near Old Irving Park

An early morning crash on the inbound lanes of I-90 caused massive delays for commuters on Tuesday.

An early morning crash on the inbound lanes of I-90 caused massive delays for commuters on Tuesday.

An early morning crash on the inbound lanes of I-90 caused massive delays for commuters on Tuesday.

An early morning crash on the inbound lanes of I-90 caused massive delays for commuters on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An early morning crash on I-90 caused massive delays for commuters on Tuesday.

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi happened just before 5 a.m. on the inbound lanes of the Kennedy near Montrose.

The crash also affected traffic into the Kennedy junction from the Edens Expressway.

Authorities shut down the two right lanes as they cleared up the crash.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6 a.m. Video showed a blue semi being towed.

Lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m. but the crash left delays throughout the morning.

No injuries have been reported.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times near you