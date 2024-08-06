WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Crash on IB Kennedy Expressway near Montrose leaves massive delays near Old Irving Park

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Tuesday, August 6, 2024 11:57AM
Kennedy crash leaves massive delays on NW Side
An early morning crash on the inbound lanes of I-90 caused massive delays for commuters on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An early morning crash on I-90 caused massive delays for commuters on Tuesday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi happened just before 5 a.m. on the inbound lanes of the Kennedy near Montrose.

The crash also affected traffic into the Kennedy junction from the Edens Expressway.

Authorities shut down the two right lanes as they cleared up the crash.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6 a.m. Video showed a blue semi being towed.

Lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m. but the crash left delays throughout the morning.

No injuries have been reported.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times near you

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW