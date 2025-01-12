24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Person killed after Metra train hits vehicle in Norwood Park, officials say

Metra UP-NW line trains extensively delayed

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, January 12, 2025 2:06AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was killed Saturday after a Metra train hit a vehicle on the Chicago's Northwest Side.

The crash happened in the afternoon near North Nagle Avenue and North Northwest Highway in Norwood Park, officials said.

A vehicle was hit by a Metra UP-NW train bound for Harvard, Metra officials said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner said one person was killed in the incident. Their age, gender and identity were not yet known.

The UP-NW train line was extensively delayed as officials investigate the crash site, Metra said.

No further information was immediately available.

