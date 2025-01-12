Person killed after Metra train hits vehicle in Norwood Park, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was killed Saturday after a Metra train hit a vehicle on the Chicago's Northwest Side.

The crash happened in the afternoon near North Nagle Avenue and North Northwest Highway in Norwood Park, officials said.

A vehicle was hit by a Metra UP-NW train bound for Harvard, Metra officials said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner said one person was killed in the incident. Their age, gender and identity were not yet known.

The UP-NW train line was extensively delayed as officials investigate the crash site, Metra said.

No further information was immediately available.