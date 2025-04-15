Registration opens for Chicago Triathlon 2025

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 15, 2025 1:17PM
The Chicago Triathlon is back this summer. Here's what we know about the different races.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Triathlon is back this summer.

Registration opened this week. The races are happening on August 23 and 24.

The triathlon begins in Lake Michigan, winds through the city, and finishes in Grant Park.

A total of six races will be held that weekend; two kids races, a Supersprint, a Sprint, International and the Triple Challenge.

The Triple Challenge gives athletes the opportunity to compete in three events in a single weekend - for a total of 59 miles.

To learn more about the races, or to register, click here.

Last year, more than 8,500 athletes from across the country and around the world participated in the race.

