Olympians among athletes racing in 41st Chicago Triathlon; street closures in place

The Chicago Triathlon kicks off this weekend with thousands of athletes participating in the annual competition.

The Chicago Triathlon kicks off this weekend with thousands of athletes participating in the annual competition.

The Chicago Triathlon kicks off this weekend with thousands of athletes participating in the annual competition.

The Chicago Triathlon kicks off this weekend with thousands of athletes participating in the annual competition.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 8,500 athletes from more than 45 states and countries have converged in Chicago for the 41st Chicago Triathlon on Sunday.

Athletes will be tested physically and mentally as they compete in a swim, bike and then run.

The course starts in Lake Michigan near Monroe Harbor before athletes will take over city streets.

The Triathlon also has a corporate challenge, which is to raise more than $50,000 for pediatric cancer and blood disorder research at Lurie Children's Hospital.

READ ALSO | Chicago Triathlon 2024 teen athlete fundraising for cancer research while in remission

Olympic Champions Alex Yee and Cassandre Beuagrand are among the 11 Olympians attending the race, according to organizers.

The longer international series race began at 6 a.m. while the shorter super sprint series was set to begin at 8 a.m.

Full list of closures in effect Sunday:

-Columbus from Balbo to Roosevelt to Sunday at 7 p.m.

-Randolph Exit from Lake Shore Drive Northbound to Sunday at 5 p.m.

-Columbus from Randolph to Lower Wacker from 6:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

-DuSable Lake Shore Drive Southbound Lanes from Randolph to Hollywood from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

READ ALSO | More than 700 participate in Chicago Kids Triathlon; street closures in place through Sunday