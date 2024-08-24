Chicago Triathlon: Street closures go into effect ahead of Saturday kids' competition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Triathlon kicks off this weekend with thousands of athletes participating in the annual competition.
The younger athletes will jump into Lake Michigan on Saturday morning, and it is the perfect weekend for it with the summer heat making a return.
Hundreds of motivated kiddos from 7 to 14 years old will swim, bike and run for the finish line.
Chicago Triathlon organizer Dave Kappas and Supertri General Manager-North America Scott Nilson spoke with ABC7 about the excitement surrounding Saturday's event.
The event starts with either a 100-meter or 200-meter swim portion at Foster Beach followed by either a 2.2-mile or 4.4-mile bike ride, and then a .62-mile or 1.24- mile run. It is all age dependent.
Kids 7 to 10 begin their races at 7 a.m. while kids 11 to 14 start their races at 8 a.m.
Sunday is the big Chicago Triathlon. It begins at Foster Beach at 6 a.m. The course runs from Randolph and DuSable Lake Shore Drive South to Waldron for the 5K turnaround and 31st Street for the 10K turnaround.
Full list of closures beginning Saturday:
Full list of closures beginning Sunday: