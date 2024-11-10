24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago Urban League hosts annual Golden Fellowship Dinner

Event takes place early November at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk

Sunday, November 10, 2024 5:07AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Urban League held it's 63rd annual Golden Fellowship Dinner Saturday night at McCormick Place.

The event is the league's top fundraiser each year.

During the gala, the Urban League honored non-profit executive Doctor Carol Adams and Chicago State University President "Z" Scott.

The Urban League works to achieve equity for Black families and communities.

