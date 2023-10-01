Chicago Urban League announces legendary headliner for annual Golden Fellowship Dinner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year's surprise headliner for the annual Chicago Urban League gala has been announced.

The legendary musical group, The Isley Brother's, will take the stage to headline the organization's 62nd annual Golden Fellowship Dinner.

Chicago Urban League President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson joined ABC7 Sunday morning to make the exclusive special announcement.

"Each year, we aim to bring Golden Fellowship Dinner guests a night to remember. This year, we are continuing to raise the bar with the Midwest's own The Isley Brothers," Freeman-Wilson said. "There aren't many groups still moving a crowd more than six decades later like this group, and we can't wait to dance, sing, and party the night away for an important purpose."

Tickets are on sale now. All proceeds earned support the organization's mission of racial and economic equity.

The dinner will be held November 4 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk. This year's theme will be "Accelerating Equity: All Hands on Deck."

For more information on tickets and sponsorhips, click here.