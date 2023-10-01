WATCH LIVE

Chicago Urban League announces legendary headliner for annual Golden Fellowship Dinner

Event takes place early November at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 1, 2023 11:47AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year's surprise headliner for the annual Chicago Urban League gala has been announced.

The legendary musical group, The Isley Brother's, will take the stage to headline the organization's 62nd annual Golden Fellowship Dinner.

Chicago Urban League President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson joined ABC7 Sunday morning to make the exclusive special announcement.

"Each year, we aim to bring Golden Fellowship Dinner guests a night to remember. This year, we are continuing to raise the bar with the Midwest's own The Isley Brothers," Freeman-Wilson said. "There aren't many groups still moving a crowd more than six decades later like this group, and we can't wait to dance, sing, and party the night away for an important purpose."

READ MORE: Black and Powerful: Karen Freeman-Wilson

Tickets are on sale now. All proceeds earned support the organization's mission of racial and economic equity.

The dinner will be held November 4 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk. This year's theme will be "Accelerating Equity: All Hands on Deck."

For more information on tickets and sponsorhips, click here.

