Man who helped thousands find COVID vaccines now undergoing own health struggle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been a difficult year.

Roger Naglewski was released from the hospital last week. It was one of many stays this year due to complications of pancreatitis.

"It's been tough, because it's been like nine months, a lot of that time in the hospital," Naglewski said.

During the pandemic, his friends estimate Naglewski helped thousands of people find COVID-19 vaccines with Chicago Vaccine Hunters, the group he founded.

In March 2021, Naglewski was interviewed on Localish.

At the time, Naglewski teamed up with a then 15-year-old Benjamin Kagan and his group Chicago Vaccine Angels, and they connected people with vaccination appointments.

"Benjamin reached out to me very early on and said, 'You know, I just helped both my grandparents get their vaccines. This is something I think I could do for the site,'" Naglewski said. "It wasn't just me helping people. It was not just Ben helping people. It was everyone helping each other, and it just became a strong sense of love."

Now, three years later, Kagan, friends and family are rallying around the vaccine hunter.

"Roger helped so many people during a challenging time for our country. When I found out about his situation, I immediately wanted to pay it forward and do whatever I could to help him. Roger deserves to have our community rally behind him and have his back - the way that he helped so many during the pandemic. I hope you will consider joining our effort to support this special person who brought lifesaving safety and relief to so many during the height of the pandemic, by contributing to this GoFundMe campaign," Benjamin Kagan said.

They started a GoFundMe page for his medical expenses.

"It warms my heart to know all these people care," Naglewski said.

Naglewski has not been able to work this year. He was recruiter who was self-employed.

"I miss my job. I miss being downtown, you know, just having purpose," Naglewski said.

Naglewski said he adapted during the pandemic to the isolation because he was busy, but the last few months have been a challenge.

He says what helps it reading the comments from friends and well-wishing strangers, whether or not they could make a donation.