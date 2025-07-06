3-6 feet waves to cause life-threatening swimming conditions at all Chicago-area Lake Michigan beaches

Chicago weather: Beach Hazards Statement in effect 4th of July weekend through noon Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Swimming conditions are expected to be life-threatening during the rest of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Waves will reach 3 to 6 feet at Lake Michigan beaches, officials said.

A Beach Hazards Statement advisory began Saturday night and is expected to last until noon on Monday.

Wave heights will range from 3 to 6 feet, ABC7 meteorologists said.

A list of swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches can be found at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/beaches.