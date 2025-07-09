24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago weather: Beach Hazards Statement in effect through Thursday morning

3-5 feet waves to cause life-threatening swimming conditions at all Chicago-area Lake Michigan beaches

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 9, 2025 7:06PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Swimming conditions are expected to be life-threatening this week at beaches in the Chicago area.

An advisory is in effect for all Lake Michigan beaches in Chicago, the north suburbs and Northwest Indiana, officials said.

The Beach Hazards Statement advisory began Wednesday and is expected to last until Thursday at 10 a.m.

Wave heights will range from 3 to 5 feet, ABC7 meteorologists said.

A list of swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches can be found at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/beaches.

