24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago weather: Snow forecast for Friday morning commute

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 10, 2025 11:20AM
LIVE snow moves into Chicago area
LIVE snow moves into Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow moving into the Chicago area could create slick conditions for the morning commute Friday.

The snow is expected to fall on and off during the morning through 5 p.m., ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Butler said the city and areas to the south could see one to three inches of snow, with areas to the north getting a dusting to one inch of snow.

FULL FORECAST | See 7-day Chicago weather forecast

The Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed salt spreaders in response to snow, with crews focusing on arterial streets, DuSable Lake Shore Drive as well as bridges and overpasses.

The high Friday is 30 degrees, with a low of 22.

There's also a chance for snow Sunday, but only a dusting of about 1-inch is expected, Mowry said.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW