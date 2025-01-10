Chicago weather: Snow forecast for Friday morning commute

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow moving into the Chicago area could create slick conditions for the morning commute Friday.

The snow is expected to fall on and off during the morning through 5 p.m., ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

Butler said the city and areas to the south could see one to three inches of snow, with areas to the north getting a dusting to one inch of snow.

FULL FORECAST | See 7-day Chicago weather forecast

The Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed salt spreaders in response to snow, with crews focusing on arterial streets, DuSable Lake Shore Drive as well as bridges and overpasses.

The high Friday is 30 degrees, with a low of 22.

There's also a chance for snow Sunday, but only a dusting of about 1-inch is expected, Mowry said.