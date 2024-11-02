Chicagoland artist carves his way to success in all stars season of Outrageous Pumpkins

A local artist is making Chicago Proud, carving his way to the top of the popular Halloween-inspired competition Outrageous Pumpkins

Chicagoland artist carves his way to success in all stars season of Outrageous Pumpkins

Chicagoland artist carves his way to success in all stars season of Outrageous Pumpkins A local artist is making Chicago Proud, carving his way to the top of the popular Halloween-inspired competition Outrageous Pumpkins

Chicagoland artist carves his way to success in all stars season of Outrageous Pumpkins A local artist is making Chicago Proud, carving his way to the top of the popular Halloween-inspired competition Outrageous Pumpkins

Chicagoland artist carves his way to success in all stars season of Outrageous Pumpkins A local artist is making Chicago Proud, carving his way to the top of the popular Halloween-inspired competition Outrageous Pumpkins

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local artist is making Chicago Proud, carving his way to the top of a popular Halloween-inspired competition.

Ethan Anderson, and his teammate Danny Kissel, were just crowned the winner of the first "all stars" season of Outrageous Pumpkins on the Food Network. Anderson is a graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and was also a finalist on season four of Outrageous Pumpkins.

Anderson grew up watching Outrageous Pumpkins as a kid, which sparked a passion for carving and the arts. He visited ABC 7 to give Mark Rivera and Samantha Chatman some pumpkin carving tips.