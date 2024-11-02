Chicagoland artist carves his way to success in all stars season of Outrageous Pumpkins

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local artist is making Chicago Proud, carving his way to the top of a popular Halloween-inspired competition.
Ethan Anderson, and his teammate Danny Kissel, were just crowned the winner of the first "all stars" season of Outrageous Pumpkins on the Food Network. Anderson is a graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and was also a finalist on season four of Outrageous Pumpkins.
Anderson grew up watching Outrageous Pumpkins as a kid, which sparked a passion for carving and the arts. He visited ABC 7 to give Mark Rivera and Samantha Chatman some pumpkin carving tips.