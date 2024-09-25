'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' beloved trio ready for magical Nederlander Theatre opening night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" has been wowing audiences in previews for several weeks at the Nederlander Theatre in downtown Chicago.

The official opening night is Thursday, and ABC7's Hosea Sanders spoke to the cast members who play the beloved magical trio about how fans will rediscover the fantasy center stage.

The child wizards are all grown up now as the saga evolves.

John Skelley plays Harry Potter, and he was new to the lore.

"When I first was hired I had not read the books. I'd seen the movies. I did a crash course and I tore through them all," Skelley said. "It's 19 years after the end of the last book and so these characters have changed and shifted and who are they now, and what are their struggles now so it's really exciting to get to play Harry as an adult and a father and a husband and what are those struggles like."

Ebony Blake plays Hermione Granger.

"She is the Minister of Magic which is a little presidential. She is a deep thinker. She is a mom. She is the best friend of Harry Potter and the wife of Ron Weasley," Blake said. "It's a welcome challenge, because hopefully by the end of the play, people will say, 'there's the version I know from the movies, but she's the one for the stage, so I'll take it.'"

Evanston native Matt Mueller has the role of Ron Weasley.

"It's a lovely homecoming. I grew up going to the theatre here," Mueller said. "My parents were, are Chicago actors. My whole family in their own time and way ended up getting into the theatre, so it runs in my veins."

"It's amazing to get to do the show and see these kids come and see the show, because often their parents grew up with the books and now they're introducing a new generation to these stories and characters," Skelley said.

"Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" is at the Nederlander Theatre through February 1.

"It's like mission control out there in the house with the screens and the designers and everybody doing an amazing job to bring this piece of magic to life," Mueller said. "And then we get to get up there on stage and bring it in front of an audience and make it seem like it's off the cuff and the magic is happening in front of your eyes."